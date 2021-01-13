Arms recovery case: Court sends 8 accused to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent eight men, arrested on charges of carrying illegal weapons from outside district and sessions court here, to jail on judicial remand.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein Islampura police produced the accused including Shehroz, Imran, Ehsanullah, Bilal, Faisal and Riaz.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the accused were arrested from outside sessions court on Tuesday and a large cache of arms was recovered from them. He submitted that five rifles, five pistols and 700 bullets were recovered from the accused, adding that a case had been registered against them under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

At this, the court reviewed the record and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

The court directed to produce them on expiry of the remand term after 14 days, besides ordering police to file the challan (charge-sheet) against them.