Jan 13, 2021
Pakistan

IHC grants time to federation for comments in Kachehri facilities case

  • The Chief Justice said the court would pass a written order in this regard and adjourned further hearing till February 9.
APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to the federation for comments in cases pertaining to lack of facilities in F-8 district courts and law and order situation in the city.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the court would send this matter to federal cabinet. He noted that the NAB courts were overburdened but facing shortage of facilities.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah said that he would inform the court after taking instructions from federation within one-week.

During the hearing, Advocate Shoaib Shaheen said that only the report of the Registrar Special Courts had been submitted by the federation but no report was filed on the kachehri and other issues.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Haseeb Chaudhry said that neither the lawyers nor the orders of this court were being given honor by the government.

The court said that these were the only district courts in the country which were under the responsibility of the federal government. The bench questioned that whether the advisor to the Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar visited the court and judicial complex

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen said that he did not visit or contact us after the last hearing to this the Chief Justice remarked that the court would send the matter to the federal cabinet, NAB courts have cases but no facilities, judges were also human beings.

Deputy attorney general said he would submit the report within one week after taking the instructions.

The Chief Justice said that if we wanted to witness the priorities of the state, then look at Islamabad only. Lawyers and judges were not asking for their own facilities but for the common people.

Shoaib Shaheen Advocate said there were no facilities for judges to stay in courts. Even the court rents were not being paid in the kachehri, the matter had been pending for a year. The Chief Justice said the court would pass a written order in this regard and adjourned further hearing till February 9.

IHC grants time to federation for comments in Kachehri facilities case

