Pakistan
Fawad stresses to train university students as per future market requirements
- He said we are moving towards electric vehicles therefore training needs to be imparted.
13 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has stressed the need for training the students in universities as per the requirement of future job market.
Addressing a ceremony here on Wednesday, he said the future of any country is attached with the universities as they have an important role in bringing change.
He said we are moving towards electric vehicles therefore training needs to be imparted to the people for repairing the electric vehicle.
The Minister for Science and Technology said we will have to focus on our human resource development and create opportunities of progress.
