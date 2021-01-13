Pakistan
Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: Asad
13 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that industrial growth of the country is clearly accelerating as it witnessed excellent results during the month of November last year.
In a tweet, he termed the Large Scale Manufacturing growth numbers for November last year as excellent news.
Asad Umar said the average Large Scale Manufacturing growth from July to November was 7.4 percent and in the month of November, it was recorded at 14.5 percent.
