Azerbaijan's Absheron gas field output start-up put back to 2022

BAKU: Output from the Absheron gas field in the Caspian Sea is expected to begin in 2022, Azeri state energy firm SOCAR said on Wednesday, a year later than had been expected.

The site is being developed by SOCAR and France's Total and is part of Azeri plans to become a major gas exporter.

Azerbaijan began gas exports to Europe from its Shah Deniz field in December.

Total in 2019 forecast a 2021 start to output from Absheron following positive results from a first well.

The field has estimated reserves of 350 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 45 tonnes of gas condensate, according to SOCAR.

The first phase of the project is expected to produce about 1.5 bcm per year to supply the domestic market and the next phase about 5 bcm.

The condensate will be exported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.