ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zartaj urges youth to support 10 million peace signatures drive

  • Zartaj said that youth had a key role in the country's prosperity as they had to set their course in line with Iqbal's philosophy and teachings.
APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday urged youngsters to support Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project drive of signing 10 million peace signatures to set a Guinness World Record.

She vowed that Pakistan by the grace of Almighty Allah would achieve this target to present the positive perspective of the country and show the world that Pakistanis were a peace loving nation, the minister of state was addressing the inauguration of the Peace Signature campaign.

Zartaj said that youth had a key role in the country's prosperity as they had to set their course in line with Allama Mohammad Iqbal's philosophy and teachings.

Youth, she said had to become Iqbal's Shaheen (Iqbal's visionary character associated with falcon owing to its traits of dignity, integrity and valour) that were not going to compromise their honour and integrity for worldly pleasures.

She said the Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project's initiative was an innovative and a propitious step towards promoting the true picture of Pakistan.

"EU Disinfo Lab Report 'Indian Chronicles' has highlighted the Israel and India nexus to taint Pakistan's image at global forums for the past 15 years. Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted that India is exploiting sectarian and social issues to create chaos in the country. The nation has to remain united and avoid sharing or responding to negative hateful content based on racist and religious biases on social media."

The minister of state also signed the peace resolution and expressed her felicitations to the Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project leaders for their initiative.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan also addressed the gathering. He said the country's image was improving and had to show our positive image to the world and our passion and spirit for peace.

CEO Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project Asthma Malik also addressed the inaugural ceremony and expressed her vision and sentiments behind the drive and urged the general public to partake in reaching the 10 million signatures target.

The Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project was a social organisation that had taken various social welfare initiatives and raising voice on Kashmir issue, supporting transgender community to sale cotton bags and earn a respectable livelihood.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hamza Shafqaat had penned down the first peace signature whereas the last signature would be made Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 21 (World Peace Day 2021).

Zartaj Gul Peace Project drive

Zartaj urges youth to support 10 million peace signatures drive

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters