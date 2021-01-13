ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,907 Increased By ▲ 31.51 (0.65%)
BR30 24,847 Increased By ▲ 248.99 (1.01%)
KSE100 46,184 Increased By ▲ 261.54 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,331 Increased By ▲ 119.16 (0.62%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nigeria's senate president vows action on long-delayed oil reform law

  • Senate President Ahmad Lawan said that people inside and outside Nigeria were fighting to scuttle the oil reform.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

ABUJA: Nigeria's senate president said that despite forces "working desperately" to derail a long-delayed oil overhaul bill, lawmakers will push the bill through the national assembly.

The measure, 20 years in the making, underpins everything from oil exploration to gas pipelines and fuel regulation. President Muhammadu Buhari sent it to the senate in September, and it passed a first reading in both chambers before the end of 2020.

The bill would change the structure of state oil company NNPC, amend oil and gas taxes and revenue-sharing and create new regulatory bodies, among other things, to make Nigeria's oil sector more dynamic and efficient.

The laws governing Nigeria's oil and gas exploration have not been fully updated since the 1960s because of the contentious nature of any change to oil taxes, terms of exploration, and revenue-sharing.

With the other key bill - the 2021 budget - now signed into law, the petroleum bill will be the first priority when the national assembly reconvenes later this month.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said that people inside and outside Nigeria were fighting to scuttle the oil reform.

But he likened the bill to a law passed in 2019 to increase the government's take of offshore oil revenues, one that oil companies opposed and regarded as a "joke", he said.

The national assembly passed it within weeks of introduction and it was quickly signed by Buhari.

"That is what we intend to do with the PIB (Petroleum Industries Bill) by the grace of God," Lawan said.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari NNPC laws governing Nigeria's oil and gas exploration Petroleum Industries Bill

Nigeria's senate president vows action on long-delayed oil reform law

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters