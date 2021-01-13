Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said that “Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan”, adding a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours is in Pakistan’s national interest.

This was stated by the Army Chief during his meeting with Mohammad Karim Khalili, Chairman Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami Afghanistan and former Chairman Afghan High Peace Council, who called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity and current developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting.

The chairman of Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan and the COAS vision on the future of Pak-Afghan relations, said the Army’s Media Wing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karim Khalili was on a three-day visit to Pakistan from January 11, where he would be meeting top leadership of the country under an initiative from Pakistan to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge a common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages.