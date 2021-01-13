ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Pakistan

Paying salary on time top priority: Laeeq

Recorder Report 13 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said payment of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation employees’ salary on time is their topmost priority.

Municipal services charges tax and charged parking are main source of income for KMC and the revenue could be increased through right use of these resources. The issues of employees would automatically be resolved if issues of Karachi are resolved, the administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Muttahida Workers Front led by its president Shahrukh Rizwan.

MWF senior vice chairman Naveed Khan and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said it is need of the hour that KMC officials and employees play their role in resolving issues of masses.

Ahmed said works are underway for rehabilitation of roads across the city for smooth flow of traffic.

He said that MUCT and charged parking departments were not utilised in well manner in the past.

The administrator said fire brigade departments are given special importance across the world and we also want to make the department more efficient.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

