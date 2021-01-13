ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Jan 13, 2021
Business & Finance

Dollar holds recent gains in Europe

Reuters 13 Jan 2021

LONDON: The US dollar held onto its recent gains on Tuesday after a spike in US Treasury yields lifted demand for the currency. The dollar had hit a more than 2-1/2-year low in January after sliding for months as ultra-dovish policy from the Federal Reserve encouraged investors to seek alternative currencies.

But expectations for a wave of spending under an incoming Joe Biden administration have pushed Treasury yields higher, with the 10-year yield reaching a 10-month high on Tuesday. The dollar has bounced 1.5% since last Wednesday.

Not only have markets brought forward bets on Fed interest rate increases to 2023, many also reckon it could start withdrawing, or tapering, asset purchases earlier. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was unchanged at 90.438, above lows of 89.206 hit last week.

Against the euro, the dollar stood still at $1.2153. The support from rising yields has so far trumped worries that the extra spending could trigger faster inflation. But many analysts expect the dollar to resume its decline as stimulus spending and vaccine rollouts brighten the global economic outlook.

ING analysts said Fed officials due to speak later on Tuesday were likely to pour cold water on any suggestion of slowing monetary stimulus support.

"Any policy-related comments should - in our view - go in the direction of ruling out any unwinding of monetary stimulus in the foreseeable future," they said.

"With the Fed's rate expectations firmly at the bottom, any further rise in US yields will remain a function of rising inflation expectations or term premium, which leaves us confident on our bearish-dollar call."

Morgan Stanley, however, has recommended a neutral view on the dollar. It has closed a dollar-bearish trade versus the euro and the Canadian dollar and removed its bullish view on emerging market currencies, in part because US real rates are likely "troughing".

Most emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday, including the offshore yuan, Mexican peso and South African rand.

With equity markets back in a bullish mood, riskier developed market currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars also rose. Both gained about 0.4%.

Bitcoin stabilised at around $35,500 after Monday's huge drop. The cryptocurrency's rally has faltered since it soared to a record high of $42,000 on Jan. 8.

