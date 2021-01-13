ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls over 2pc

Reuters 13 Jan 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended 2.5% lower on Tuesday, hitting a one-week low on concerns of weak demand as partial data showed a sharp decline in January exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 95 ringgit to 3,702 ringgit a tonne.

Palm marked its second straight day of losses and biggest intraday percentage decline since Nov. 16.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-10 fell 29.7% to 278,450 tonnes from the same period last month, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

There are worries of a lack of demand for Malaysian palm oil as buyers are opting for cheaper Indonesian cargo, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

New export tax structures have given Indonesian refiners a sizeable advantage over rival Malaysian refiners in the export market, analyst James Fry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s palm oil imports in December soared 150% to a record 282,058 tonnes to cope with rising outflow of crude palm oil after a six-month tax exemption and low output, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board data on Monday.

Due to high imports, December stockpile in the world’s second largest producer fell less than expected at 1.26 million tonnes.

“We project palm oil stocks to rise by 0.8% month-on-month to 1.28 million tonnes by end-January, with output down by 8% month-on-month and exports down by 30% month-on-month,” CGS-CIMB Research said in a note.

“We expect output to be lower due to seasonal factors, as well as heavier-than-usual rainfall in some key palm oil regions.”

Dalian’s most-active soyaoil contract and its palm oil contract slumped 1.7%. Soyaoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil falls over 2pc

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue

Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar

Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Nandipur case: IHC rejects pleas against acquittal of Awan, Kiyani

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.