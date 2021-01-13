KP launches joint crackdown on 'sale of smuggled petrol'

PESHAWAR: A large-scale joint crackdown against 'sale of smuggled petrol' at various pumps across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been launched by customs Enforcement authorities in collaboration with District Administrations and Police Department.

As many as 350 petrol pumps have been identified across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that either selling smuggled petrol or lacking all mandatory documents in this regard, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

In the initial phase, more than 80 petrol pumps had been checked under the joint operation in KP, out of which, 79 petrol pumps were sealed in various districts of the province.

According to the well-informed sources, a number of petrol pumps have traced out and found that was selling smuggled petrol in different districts of the KP or they were not having all relevant documents as per rules.

To take action against these petrol pumps, the customs officials say that a concrete strategy has been adopted with joint assistance and collaboration of district administrations and police departments.

They informed the joint crackdown has been launched in Peshawar, DI Khan, Bannu, Dir, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Nowshera and Hangu districts and conducted checking on more than 80 petrol pumps, out of which 70 were sealed.

An official of the customs department said the owner of one petrol pump was given a week time to complete all required documents and convince all departments concerned that from where he has purchased the petrol, otherwise the action would be taken against it as per rules.

The official said a control room has been established for close coordination and liaison with all departments concerned during the joint operation against sale of smuggled petrol at various pumps across the province.

