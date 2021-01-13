ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP launches joint crackdown on 'sale of smuggled petrol'

Recorder Report Updated 13 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: A large-scale joint crackdown against 'sale of smuggled petrol' at various pumps across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been launched by customs Enforcement authorities in collaboration with District Administrations and Police Department.

As many as 350 petrol pumps have been identified across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that either selling smuggled petrol or lacking all mandatory documents in this regard, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

In the initial phase, more than 80 petrol pumps had been checked under the joint operation in KP, out of which, 79 petrol pumps were sealed in various districts of the province.

According to the well-informed sources, a number of petrol pumps have traced out and found that was selling smuggled petrol in different districts of the KP or they were not having all relevant documents as per rules.

To take action against these petrol pumps, the customs officials say that a concrete strategy has been adopted with joint assistance and collaboration of district administrations and police departments.

They informed the joint crackdown has been launched in Peshawar, DI Khan, Bannu, Dir, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Nowshera and Hangu districts and conducted checking on more than 80 petrol pumps, out of which 70 were sealed.

An official of the customs department said the owner of one petrol pump was given a week time to complete all required documents and convince all departments concerned that from where he has purchased the petrol, otherwise the action would be taken against it as per rules.

The official said a control room has been established for close coordination and liaison with all departments concerned during the joint operation against sale of smuggled petrol at various pumps across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KP launches joint crackdown on 'sale of smuggled petrol'

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue

Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar

Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Nandipur case: IHC rejects pleas against acquittal of Awan, Kiyani

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.