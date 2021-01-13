Air Chief assures support to Azerbaijan Air Force

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Commander Azerbijan Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov.

The Air Chief praised the professionalism of Azerbaijan Air Force and assured his counterpart of PAF’s full support; especially in the domain of training, said a PAF press release received here. Commander Azerbaijan Air Force commended the high standards of the PAF training system and acknowledged its support towards training of Azeri Air Force personnel.