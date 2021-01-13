Affordable housing units government’s priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the provision of affordable housing units to public was a priority of the government and directed to ensure completion of the ongoing housing projects within the stipulated time period. The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema who called on him, Prime Minister Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The minister apprised the prime minister in detail about the progress on different housing projects being undertaken by the ministry.