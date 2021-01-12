LoC violations: Pakistan registers protest with Indian diplomat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on January 11.

As per the statement released by the FO, Pakistan registered a strong protest with the senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations by Indian forces, resulting in serious injuries to a 10-year-old boy along the LoC.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Nezapir Sectors of the LoC on 11th January 2021, 10 year old Muhammad Zaheer s/o Muhammad Rafique, residents of Mohri village, sustained serious injuries, read the statement.

The spokesperson said that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

“This year, India has committed 48 ceasefire violations, resulting in serious injuries to 3 innocent civilians.”