Russia to consider changing wheat export tax this week
12 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia will consider changes to its wheat export tax by the end of this week, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.
Russia is considering raising the tax from the planned 25 euros ($30) per tonne currently planned between Feb. 15 and June 30, the head of the Russian Union of Grain Exporters, Eduard Zernin, told Reuters on Monday.
