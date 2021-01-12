Pakistan Navy demonstrates live weapon firing at the North Arabian Sea

In an impressive fire power display, the Pakistan Navy demonstrated the combat readiness and war fighting capabilities through live weapon firing at the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

According to Director General Public Relations, Missiles and torpedoes launched from Pakistan Navy submarines successfully engaged intended targets.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who was the chief guest, expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy fleet, said the Navy spokesperson.

He also commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

The Admiral reassured Pakistan Navy preparedness to thwart any aggression against Pakistan maritime frontiers.