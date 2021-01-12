ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Jan 12, 2021
Spot gold may bounce into $1,861-$1,869 range before falling

  • A break above $1,869 could lead to a gain to $1,883. On the daily chart, the fall from the Jan. 6 high of $1,959.01 looks deep enough to suggest a resumption on the downtrend from $2,072.50.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may bounce moderately into a range of $1,861 to $1,869 per ounce before resuming its downtrend.

The metal has found a support at $1,819, the 186.4% projection level on an upward wave c from $1,727.45. After travelling below a pivotal level of $1,833, this wave has a better chance of extending into $1,775 to $1,789 range.

A break above $1,869 could lead to a gain to $1,883. On the daily chart, the fall from the Jan. 6 high of $1,959.01 looks deep enough to suggest a resumption on the downtrend from $2,072.50.

The trend is expected to extend below $1,764.29. The long-shadowed hammer forming on Monday signals a temporary stablization of the price around $1,809.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

