Thailand reports 287 new coronavirus cases
- The tally included nine cases imported from abroad, according to the country's COVID-19 taskforce.
12 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 287 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 10,834 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.
The tally included nine cases imported from abroad, according to the country's COVID-19 task force.
Thailand has recorded 67 coronavirus-related fatalities so far.
