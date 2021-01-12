ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,858 Increased By ▲ 14.97 (0.31%)
BR30 24,377 Increased By ▲ 109.78 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,804 Increased By ▲ 198.15 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,163 Increased By ▲ 66.91 (0.35%)
Malaysia stocks slump on COVID-19 curbs, Asian currencies range-bound

  • The rupiah is generally favoured by foreign investors seeking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding debt.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

Malaysia led losses across Southeast Asian stock markets on Tuesday after a state of emergency was declared in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, with bank stocks leading the decline.

Malaysia's main stock index declined as much as 1.6%, falling sharply for a second straight session, while other Asian stock markets also tracked overnight losses on Wall Street. South Korean shares were down more than 1%.

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday to curb the coronavirus, one day after the country's prime minister announced a 14-day lockdown in the capital and five states.

CGS-CIMB Securities expects a fortnight of restrictions will shave 0.7% off Malaysia's 2021 growth forecast, estimating daily economic losses of 750 million ringgit ($184.87 million).

"Given the risk that the MCO (movement control order) may be extended... additional policy support may be needed to support the economy," the brokerage said, adding the central bank may discuss a rate cut at its monetary policy meeting next week.

The ringgit weakened 0.2%, while other emerging currencies in Asia traded in tight ranges.

Indonesia's rupiah dipped 0.5% against the dollar, which tracked US Treasury yields higher. Ten-year US yields topped 1% last week for the first time since March.

The rupiah is generally favoured by foreign investors seeking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding debt.

TD Securities expects short-term pressure to continue on the rupiah as US yields rise and inflows into local bond markets temporarily ease.

The Taiwanese dollar, which tends to move in wider ranges, strengthened 1.8%. Taiwan's central bank has sent inspectors to domestic banks to investigate whether exporters are speculating in foreign currency as the Taiwan dollar soars against the US dollar, Reuters reported on Monday.

