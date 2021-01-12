Markets
Philippine central bank sees solid rebound for pandemic-hit economy in 2021
- The worst is behind us. The recovery phase has begun," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told the Reuters Next conference.
12 Jan 2021
MANILA: The worst is over for the pandemic-hit Philippine economy, and a "remarkable rebound" is expected this year, the central bank chief said on Tuesday.
"The worst is behind us. The recovery phase has begun," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told the Reuters Next conference, citing 'green shoots' such as improvements in remittances and foreign direct investments.
India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation
Philippine central bank sees solid rebound for pandemic-hit economy in 2021
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD
India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours
Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president
Trump shores up Pence ties as Democrats move to impeach
Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes
Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS
Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown
Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts
Read more stories
Comments