World
Strong quake hits Mongolia-Russia border: USGS
- USGS said there was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage" as a result of the quake.
12 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck early Tuesday in northern Mongolia not far from the border with Russia, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter of the quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), was located 33 kilometers south-southwest of Turt, US seismologists said.
The epicenter appeared to be located under Lake Khovsgol, the largest fresh water lake in Mongolia by volume. It was located about 200 kilometers west of the southern tip of Lake Baikal.
USGS said there was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage" as a result of the quake.
"Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist," it added.
India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation
Strong quake hits Mongolia-Russia border: USGS
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD
India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours
Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president
Trump shores up Pence ties as Democrats move to impeach
Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes
Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS
Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown
Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts
Read more stories
Comments