KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 330,646 tonnes of cargo comprising 268,726 tonnes of import cargo and 61,920 tonnes of export cargo including 8,624 loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 268,726 tonnes comprised of 106,889 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,801 tonnes of bulk cargo; 30,982 tonnes of wheat; 10,128 tonnes of petcoke; 4,838 tonnes of soyabean and 112,088 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 61,920 tonnes comprised of 60,620 tonnes of containerised cargo and 1,300 tonnes of mill scale.

As many as 8,624 containers comprising of 4,748 containers import and 3,876 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 918 of 20’s and 1,863 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 52 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 636 of 20’s and 396 of 40’s loaded containers while 268 of 20’s and 1,090 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were nine ships namely Tommi Ritscher, Northern Dexterity, Xin Pu Daong, Jbu Onxy, MT Shalamar, Velos Sapphire, Ince Kastamonu, Lotta Auerbacg and Yu Chang carrying containers, tankers, wheat and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were ten vessels viz. CMA CGM Prfeo, MSC Chiara, RDO Fortune, MT Lahore, SOL, Chemroute Pegasus, Agnes, TN Sunrise, PAC Athena and Da Cai Yun carrying containers, tankers, wheat, petcoke and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely OCMA Orfeo carrying containers expected to sail on Monday while two ships namely Greenwich Bridge and MT Lahore carrying containers and tanker respectively are expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are six vessels viz. Ever Ursula, Diyala, Ital Lirica, CMA CGM Racine, Rukia-V and SCF Pioneer carrying containers, cement and mogas respectively due to arrive on Monday while three vessels viz. Paris Express, Blue Ridge and Blue Balesier carrying containers, canola and DAP respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 212,076 tonnes comprising 179,411 tonnes of import cargo and 32,665 tonnes of export cargo including 4,717 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 179,411 tonnes includes 55,400 tonnes of coal; 24,448 tonnes of LNG; 21,000 tonnes of mogas; 7,054 tonnes of palm oil; 8,500 tonnes of wheat; 382 tonnes of project cargo and 62,605 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 32,665 tonnes includes 5,647 tonnes of talcum powder and 27,018 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,717 containers comprising of 3,295 containers import and 1,422 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were five ships namely MSC Pilar, MOL Courage, Fair Partner, Al Daayan and STI Precision carrying containers, project cargo, LNG and gas oil respectively sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while two ships namely Diyala and Maud carrying containers and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, project cargo, talcum powder, coal, wheat, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as ten vessels viz. Asphalt Express, Jin Tao, IVS North Brewick, VSC Posidon, African Cheetah, Gas Zeus, Damas, Chemroad Rose, Eva Usuki and Silver Dubai carrying bitumen, steel coil, coal, wheat, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. MSC Chiara, Lisa, Jin Tao, IVS North Brewick and Damas carrying containers, steel coil, coal and mogas respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

There were two ships namely MSC Chiara and Lisa carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Monday while two ships namely ER Tianshan and Maersk Sentosa carrying containers are due to arrive on Tuesday.

