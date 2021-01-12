Boss of UK virus tracing app to head Royal Mail

LONDON: British postal operator Royal Mail on Monday appointed a former manager of Britain's controversial coronavirus tracing app as its new chief executive. The former state-run group, which has been under interim leadership since the resignation last year of chief executive Rico Back, said Simon Thompson had taken on the role with immediate effect.

Thompson was formerly managing director of the coronavirus Test and Trace app, which is used by Britain's National Health Service, but has been heavily criticised for failing to prevent surging infection rates.

He has, meanwhile, been a non-executive director of Royal Mail for more than three years, while the company sees his tech background as key to helping turn around the group's fortunes.

Royal Mail interim chief Keith Williams pointed to Thompson's "wealth of experience, both in digital transformation and customer experience, and is ideally placed to lead" growth of the company's UK parcels business.