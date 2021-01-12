Opposition seeks reasons behind low meat export

KARACHI: Livestock shares about 11 percent to Pakistan's GDP, as the opposition sought reasons behind the low meat export of the country during the Sindh Assembly sitting on Monday. In a reply to a query from MQM's Khawaja Izhar-Ul-Hassan thats why the country's export of meat products are low, Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Abdul Bari Pitafi said that the dairy producing animals share 11 percent to Pakistan's GDP.

The minister was responding to the legislators during the questions and answers session said that only the zoonotic diseases of animals like bird flu, anthrax etc., are transferable to infect human.

He said that the deadly Congo virus is found in animals reared in Balochistan's cold weather parts. "Congo virus doesn't affect animals but is deadly once humans are infected with it," he added.

In a bid to stop spread of Congo virus, he said that his department administers anti-disease injections to animals and carries out sprays of insecticides. He told the legislature that animals in Sindh do not carry this deadly virus, Congo virus travels into the province from other parts.

Pitafi warned that the Sindh government will not permit animals entry from Balochistan and Punjab if not administered anti-Congo vaccines, saying that the disease could infect humans through butchers and livestock rearers.

About vaccination of animals, the minister said that the official veterinary doctors administer livestock on a weekly and seasonal basis to protect them from diseases.

Sindh Parliamentary Affair Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla assured the house that he will step up efforts to ensure resolution of problems of servants at the Sindh House in Islamabad on humanitarian grounds. There are 17 servants working at the Sindh House, Mukesh said adding that all of them will be regularised.

The Sindh Cooperative Society's Minister, Jam Ikram-Ullah Dharejo replied to a call attention notice by MMA's, Syed Abdul Rasheed that there are 13 societies in the province where are six administers employed.

