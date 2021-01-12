SHC orders appointment of Copyrights Board chairman

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered appointment of chairman of Copyrights Board and directed the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) to submit report after making this appointment. A division bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, issued these orders in a petition pertaining to the vacant post of chairman of Copyrights Board.

The petitioner submitted in the court that the post of chairman of Copyrights Board had been lying vacant since 2019 after the court inquired how long this post had been lying vacant.

"The MoC makes this appointment," the lawyer of the petitioner replied when the court asked about the competent authority to make this appointment.

Petitioner informed the court that decisions about copyright cases have been lingering due to non-appointment of chairman of Copyrights Board. The court ordered the MoC to make this appointment and submit the report in the court after making this appointment.

The bench also directed sending of the copies of the order to the Ministry of Law and to the attorney-general's office. Meanwhile, the SHC issued notices to the Irrigation Department of Sindh and others in a petition regarding non-supply of water for irrigation in district Sajawal, Sindh.

The court sought comments from the respondents after a petition was moved in the court, which stated that water for irrigation purposes in district Sajawal was not being supplied for the last several months.

