Nine more die of Covid-19, 1547 new cases emerged in Sindh

Recorder Report 12 Jan 2021

KARACHI: As many as nine more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,708 and 1547 new cases emerged when 14,137 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that nine more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,708 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. The CM said that 14,137 samples were tested against which 1,547 cases were diagnosed constituting 11 percent detection rate.

He added that so far 2,498,749 tests have been conducted which detected 227,885 cases, of them 91 percent or 206,927 patients have recovered. Shah said that currently 17,250 patients were under treatment, of them 16,345 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 894 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 806 patients was stated to be critical, including 82 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1547 new patients, 1,258 have been detected from Karachi, including 404 from District East, 373 South, 187 Central, 122 Korangi, 101 Malir and 71 West.

