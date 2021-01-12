Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
Updated 12 Jan 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 11, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08675 0.07763 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.10213 0.09575 1.59350 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.12638 0.14388 1.67663 0.12638
Libor 2 Month 0.16575 0.19038 1.80650 0.16575
Libor 3 Month 0.22438 0.23838 1.84263 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.24650 0.25763 1.87250 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.32963 0.34188 1.96663 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
