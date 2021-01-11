ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

12 deaths, 599 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

  • The Punjab Health department conducted 2,612,326 tests for COVID-19 so far while 130,358 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
APP 11 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 12 precious lives during 24 hours whereas 599 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 145,508 while the total deaths were recorded as 4,272 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 440 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Rawalpindi, 14 in Jehlum,1 in Hafizabad, 5 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 3 in Gujrat, 37 in Faisalabad, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Jhang,14 in Chiniot, 14 in Sargodha, 9 in Multan, 3 in Vehari, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 14 in Rahimyar Khan, 17 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Pakpattan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab Health department conducted 2,612,326 tests for COVID-19 so far while 130,358 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients.

Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 416 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 357 ventilators were in use while 308 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,896 frontline healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab Health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the department urged the citizens.

Coronavirus pandemic COVID 19

12 deaths, 599 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters