ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Showdown nears for Italy's simmering political crisis

  • A government crisis would leave Italy rudderless in the middle of a pandemic that has so far claimed almost 79,000 lives.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

ROME: A cabinet meeting widely seen as setting the stage for a final showdown in Italy's simmering government crisis will be held Tuesday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

He will ask his ministers to approve plans to spend around 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in loans and grants that Italy expects to receive from the European Union to help its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We must approve the recovery plan tomorrow evening," Conte told RAI public television on Monday.

He added: "We want to hold a cabinet meeting tomorrow night, we must hurry."

The plan has been a major bone of contention between Conte and former premier Matteo Renzi, who is threatening to pull his small but pivotal Italia Viva party out of the ruling centre-left coalition.

"What we are asking for is: either we spend (the EU funds) properly, or you spend them without us," Renzi told Rtl 102.5 radio, adding: "I'm sick of wasting more time."

If Renzi remains unhappy about how Conte intends to use the EU money, he is expected to react by withdrawing the two Italia Viva ministers from the cabinet.

A government crisis would leave Italy rudderless in the middle of a pandemic that has so far claimed almost 79,000 lives and plunged the economy into its worst post-war recession.

Most analysts expect a reordering of the ruling coalition with a government reshuffle, although there is an increasingly personal animosity between Conte and Renzi.

"We think that this government has had its day," Laura Garavini, an Italia Viva senator, told AFP, complaining about Conte's "very unfortunate" attitude towards her party.

She said she expected matters to come to a head over the course of the week, and warned the premier against trying to sideline Renzi by trying to win over the support of opposition lawmakers.

"If the prime minister insists on going to parliament (for a vote of confidence) we will count up the votes, and we will definitely vote against (the government)," Garavini said.

Giuseppe Conte Italy government crisis

Showdown nears for Italy's simmering political crisis

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters