ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar falls by most in 7 months on pandemic lockdown fears

  • Canadian dollar weakens 1.1% against the greenback.
  • Loonie touches weakest level since Dec. 29 at 1.2835.
  • Price of US oil falls more than 1%.
  • Canada's 10-year yield touches nine-month high intraday.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar slumped to near a two-week low against its broadly stronger US counterpart on Monday, as investors worried about stricter lockdowns globally to help contain rising coronavirus infections.

The Canadian dollar was trading 1.1% lower at 1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 US cents, its biggest decline since June 11. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since Dec. 29 at 1.2835.

Global equities slipped from record highs as worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell more than 1%.

On Friday, economists and industry groups warned that protracted COVID-19 restrictions across much of Canada are darkening the outlook into the first quarter, after data showed the country lost more jobs than expected in December.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is considering "more extreme measures" on top of the widespread lockdowns in place to combat record-breaking COVID-19 cases, its premier said on Friday.

Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Jan. 5, net long positions had fallen to 14,524 contracts from 15,368 in the prior week.

The U.S. dollar gained against a basket of major currencies on Monday as widening U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more fiscal stimulus lifted it for a third consecutive day.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 0.809%. Earlier, it touched its highest yield since April 9 at 0.822%.

Canadian Dollar currency market forex market Canada's major exports

Canadian dollar falls by most in 7 months on pandemic lockdown fears

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters