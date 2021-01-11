Sri Lankan shares end higher for tenth straight session

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday for a tenth straight session, helped by gains in industrial and consumer staples stocks.

The benchmark stock index closed up 1.18% at 7,203.63, its highest closing level since September 2015.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 504.31 million from 612.34 million in the previous session.

Browns Investments Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, ending up 13.9% and 13.7%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 494.7 million rupees ($2.63 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 188 against the US dollar as of 1130 GMT, 0.53% lower for the day compared to last session's close of 187, according to Refinitiv data.

Equity market turnover was 7.76 billion rupees, exchange data showed.