Pakistan
Gold prices decrease Rs100 to Rs113,200 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
11 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola decreased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs113,200 on Monday against its sale at Rs113,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs85 and was traded at Rs97,051 against Rs97,136 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs88,963 per tola.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market also remained unchanged at $1850, the association added.
