PSX loses 48 points to close at 45,605 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday lost 48.92 points, with negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 45,605.42 points against 45,654.34 points on the last working day.

A total 588,039,825 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 696,434,331 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.746 billion against Rs21.642 billion previous day.

As many as 415 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 173 of them recorded gain and 227 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Silk Bank with a volume of 69,918,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.09, Hum Network with a volume of 64,056,000 and price per share of Rs6.43 and Byco Petroleum with a volume of 61,516,000 and price per share of Rs10.41.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs145 per share, closing at Rs3200 whereas Service Ind. Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs35.38 per share, closing at Rs875.89.

Sapphire Tex. witnessed maximum decrease of Rs47.61 per share, closing at Rs912.01 while Nestle Pakistan shares decreased by Rs37.09 per share closing at Rs6770.