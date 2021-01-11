ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
PSX loses 48 points to close at 45,605 points

  • As many as 415 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 173 of them recorded gain and 227 sustained losses.
APP 11 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday lost 48.92 points, with negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 45,605.42 points against 45,654.34 points on the last working day.

A total 588,039,825 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 696,434,331 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.746 billion against Rs21.642 billion previous day.

As many as 415 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 173 of them recorded gain and 227 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Silk Bank with a volume of 69,918,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.09, Hum Network with a volume of 64,056,000 and price per share of Rs6.43 and Byco Petroleum with a volume of 61,516,000 and price per share of Rs10.41.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs145 per share, closing at Rs3200 whereas Service Ind. Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs35.38 per share, closing at Rs875.89.

Sapphire Tex. witnessed maximum decrease of Rs47.61 per share, closing at Rs912.01 while Nestle Pakistan shares decreased by Rs37.09 per share closing at Rs6770.

