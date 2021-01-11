ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shahzeb murder case: SC directs petitioners' counsel to submit case papers

  • Three convicts Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari have submitted pleas against their life imprisonment conviction in the case
  • The counsel of the convicts argued before the bench that after compromise between the two parties, the sentences in a case commuted
Fahad Zulfikar 11 Jan 2021

(Karachi) While hearing appeals against convictions in Shahzeb murder case, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed petitioners' counsel to submit case papers to the court in a proper arrangement, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, a three-member bench of the top court, headed by Justice Mabool Baqar, heard the case.

Three convicts Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari have submitted pleas against their life imprisonment conviction in Shahzeb murder case. The court also issued notice over the appeal of Shahrukh Jatoi to the members of the aggrieved family of Shahzeb Khan.

The counsel of the convicts argued before the bench that after compromise between the two parties, the sentences in a case commuted .

Justice Qazi Ameen, a member of the bench, asked the counsel to submit the agreement between the parties in the court. “Your case papers are not properly arranged, submit the papers again in proper arrangement,” Justice Qazi Ameen directed the counsel.

After conducting the proceedings, the bench adjourned further hearing of the case for three weeks.

Shahzeb Khan, 20, son of a police official, was gunned down on the night of December 24, 2012, in Karachi’s Defence Housing Society.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage across the country and attracted much media attention, prompting the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry to take suo motu notice of the murder.

Jatoi, and his friend Siraj Talpur were sentenced to death while his younger brother Sajjad Talpur and their cook Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life in prison by an anti-terrorism court.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) appellate bench, however, overturned their sentences and sent the case back to a sessions court to conduct trial of the suspects afresh.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had set aside the SHC's verdict that had paved the way for the release of Shahrukh Jatoi and others on bail.

case hearing Shahzeb murder case Shahrukh Jatoi Supreme Court of Pakistan submission of case papers top court's directives pleas against conviction Siraj Talpur Ghulam Murtaza Lashari

Shahzeb murder case: SC directs petitioners' counsel to submit case papers

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters