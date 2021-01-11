ANL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.93%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 113.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.65%)
FFL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
HASCOL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HUBC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (12.19%)
JSCL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.92%)
KAPCO 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.43%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.83%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.33%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By ▲ 12.18 (0.25%)
BR30 24,358 Increased By ▲ 151.39 (0.63%)
KSE100 45,747 Increased By ▲ 92.62 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,163 Increased By ▲ 39.49 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Change of job title for North Korea's Kim: KCNA

  • The congress named a new political bureau, which did not include Kim's sister and key adviser Kim Yo Jong.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has had his official party title changed from chairman to general secretary, state media reported Monday, assuming a position previously held by his late father.

Analysts said the move was intended to shore up his authority with the North's economy struggling in the face of self-imposed coronavirus isolation.

The last congress of the ruling Workers' Party five years ago officially elected Kim as chairman, in what was largely seen as a formal coronation for the leader, who was in his early 30s at the time.

The current meeting reinstated a party secretariat system that had been scrapped in 2016 and is changing job titles accordingly.

The congress on Sunday "unanimously adopted" a decision to elect Kim as the party's general secretary, the official KCNA news agency reported.

"All the delegates expressed full support with stormy applause in great excitement," it said.

The meeting is the top ruling party gathering, a grand political set-piece that reinforces the regime's authority and can serve as a platform for announcements of policy shifts or elite personnel changes.

The title change comes after Kim vowed to strengthen his nuclear-armed nation's military capabilities and admitted that "almost all sectors fell a long way short of the set objectives" in the country's economic plan, and experts said the new nomenclature was largely symbolic.

North Korea is more isolated than ever after closing its borders last January to protect itself against the coronavirus that first emerged in neighbour and key ally China.

"It's another indirect way of admitting that plans introduced in 2016 -- including the new chairman system -- did not really work out," said defector-turned-researcher Ahn Chan-il of the World Institute for North Korea Studies in Seoul.

"Kim wanted to create a new image for himself and his era -- that's different from his father's -- by becoming a 'chairman', but it looks like he feels the need to stress his connection to his father in order to consolidate his leadership during this difficult time."

Kim's father Kim Jong Il has remained the party's Eternal General Secretary since soon after his 2011 death, while the current leader's grandfather Kim Il Sung, the North's founder, is the country's Eternal President despite dying in 1994.

The congress named a new political bureau, which did not include Kim's sister and key adviser Kim Yo Jong.

She appeared to suffer a setback, not appearing on the lists of those appointed to the party central committee, having previously been an alternate member.

Coronavirus Kim Jong Un North Korean leader KCNA

Change of job title for North Korea's Kim: KCNA

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters