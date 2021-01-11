Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Pakistan reported 32 deaths from coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,676.

34,524 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 7,122,538. Out of these, 1,877 came out positive, taking the nationwide tally to 504,293. There are now 35,246 active cases of coronavirus in the country.

From these new cases, Sindh reported 829, Punjab 599, Balochistan 39 and KP 276. Meanwhile, GB reported 1 new case, Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 11new cases while Islamabad confirmed 122 COVID-19 cases.

1,402 more people have also recovered from the novel virus, taking the total number to 458,371.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged people to follow coronavirus guidelines. Referring to the devastating coronavirus situation unfolding in the US and the UK, Umar said that this shows the danger that could face us, 'if we do not continue to do the right things, with both the state and citizens playing their role.'