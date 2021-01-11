ICC probes racist abuse after fans ejected from Sydney Test

SYDNEY: Cricket chiefs have launched an investigation into allegations of racist abuse of the India team from sections of the crowd in the third Test, after six people were ejected and play halted for nearly 10 minutes Sunday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) probe followed Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah apparently being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground late Saturday.

In a second incident, play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.

It was not immediately clear what had been said, but six men were seen being removed from their seats and Cricket Australia (CA) said a number of spectators had been interviewed by police before they were thrown out.

"While we await the outcome of the investigation by NSW Police, CA has launched its own inquiry into the matter," said CA's head of integrity and security Sean Carroll, calling the episode "regrettable".

India captain Virat Kohli, who is missing the last three Tests of the four-match series for the birth of his first child, tweeted that such racist behaviour was "pathetic".

The ICC in a statement "strongly condemned" the reported abuse. "There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are incredibly disappointed that a small minority of fans may think that this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable," wrote ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney. "We will provide Cricket Australia and the relevant authorities with our full support in any ensuing investigation as we will not tolerate any racism in our sport," he added.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), tweeted that "racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society". "@BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together.