ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

STZs establishment to boost IT sector in Pakistan: Cheng

APP 11 Jan 2021

BEIJING: The announcement of the development of Special Technology Zones (STZs) in Pakistan is a revolutionary move and a strong indicator of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government commitment towards the technological development and sustainability of the country’s digital landscape.

The main objective of the establishment of STZs is to give incentives to the information technology sector to make it flourish for the benefit of the country.

This was stated by Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law in his article published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Sunday.

Information technology is a revolutionary sector that needed to be exploited to meet the demands of the contemporary world, said Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the launching ceremony of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in Islamabad.

As mankind has experienced the agricultural revolution and industrial revolution, now it is going through the information revolution. In the process of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have clearly seen the importance of information technology. Prime Minister Imran Khan pointed out that only those companies that adapted to information technology well in time have gained during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest article, Cheng Xizhong mentioned that Pakistan is committed to the development of digital economy. Information technology and digital economy are closely related and the new generation of information technology is the booster of digital economy.

The development of cloud computing, big data, Internet of things, mobile Internet, artificial intelligence and other new-generation information technologies is accelerating global industrial division, economic restructuring and reshaping the pattern of global economic competition.

“Therefore, I believe that Pakistan is striving to build core technology industry ecology, to realize the coordinated development of the industrial chain, value chain and innovation chain, and promote the rapid development of the digital economy,” he added.

He said the information technology industry is a labour-intensive industry, which can create tens of thousands of employment opportunities. It is the most suitable for young people with higher technical education. With the second-youngest population in the world, Pakistan can utilize the information technology sector in employing its youth. Also, the Pakistani nationals working in other countries can benefit from the STZs.

China’s information technology and the digital economy are developing rapidly. Pakistan is China’s second-largest source of foreign students, with about 28,000 students studying in China. We should encourage these students to return home after graduation, to make contributions to the development of information technology and digital economy, and to the realization of the four ‘zations’, namely, informatization, digitization, industrialization and modernization in their own country.

STZs establishment to boost IT sector in Pakistan: Cheng

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Govt, IPPs agree to sign master agreements

Bomb kills three in Kabul

PM reiterates his resolve against ‘mafia’

Pope urges US to protect democracy

Indonesia says located black box recorders from crashed plane

ICC probes racist abuse after fans ejected from Sydney Test

UK helps raise $1bn in global vaccine donations

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.