Schwarz top of the world after Adelboden slalom win

ADELBODEN, (Switzerland): Austria's Marco Schwarz produced a slick second run to win the World Cup slalom and climb top of the discipline rankings at Adelboden on Sunday. The Austrian can thank a tentative second run from Frenchman Clement Noel, who was last man out of the gate as leader of the first run but who eventually finished eighth.

Noel complained of ruts in the hard-packed snow which he referred to as "little holes, not my favourite things".

The piste was partly iced over and with the gates tightly posted any slip was punishable in the shaded areas and that's what happened to much of the field including Noel.