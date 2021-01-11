ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Sports

Isolating Aguero adds to Man City's Covid absentees

AFP 11 Jan 2021

LONDON: Sergio Aguero's disrupted season has suffered another setback with Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer forced into self-isolation after coming into close contact with a positive coronavirus case.

City have been hit by 11 positive cases to players and staff in recent weeks and even though Aguero has tested negative, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the Argentine must isolate due to the protocols for close contacts.

"Unfortunately Sergio was in contact, more than usual, with a person who is positive so he isolates for a few days," Guardiola said after Sunday's 3-0 win over Birmingham in the FA Cup.

"He is negative but the protocol says if we have been in contact we have to isolate."

Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Ederson, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle are the City players to have tested positive since Christmas Day.

Jesus and Walker made their first appearance since their isolation periods came to an end against Birmingham, while Ederson was on the bench.

Aguero has made just three starts all season due to a series of injury problems.

City face Brighton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at home in the Premier League over the next 10 days with Aguero now a doubt for at least the first two of those fixtures.

