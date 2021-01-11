Punjab govt launches anti-polio campaign

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday launched a five-day anti-polio campaign across the province targeting to administer vaccine to nearly 20 million children.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while inaugurating the campaign directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally monitor the anti-polio drive and also announced prizes for the districts that had shown remarkable performance during the previous drive.

The CM said that more than 20 million children across Punjab will be administered polio vaccine for which 48,000 teams have been constituted. He added that corona SOPs will be strictly followed during the campaign. "Masks and sanitizers have been distributed among the teams to protect them from the Covid-19.

The teams will be given full protection during the campaign. Polio vaccine will be administered to the children as per the SOPs issued by the WHO," Buzdar said.

While urging parents to play their part in eradicating the polio virus from the country, the chief minister directed the concerned departments to ensure a close liaison with each other for desirable results. "Forging data and statistics of the campaign will not be tolerated," Buzdar warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021