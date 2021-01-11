ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt launches anti-polio campaign

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday launched a five-day anti-polio campaign across the province targeting to administer vaccine to nearly 20 million children.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while inaugurating the campaign directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally monitor the anti-polio drive and also announced prizes for the districts that had shown remarkable performance during the previous drive.

The CM said that more than 20 million children across Punjab will be administered polio vaccine for which 48,000 teams have been constituted. He added that corona SOPs will be strictly followed during the campaign. "Masks and sanitizers have been distributed among the teams to protect them from the Covid-19.

The teams will be given full protection during the campaign. Polio vaccine will be administered to the children as per the SOPs issued by the WHO," Buzdar said.

While urging parents to play their part in eradicating the polio virus from the country, the chief minister directed the concerned departments to ensure a close liaison with each other for desirable results. "Forging data and statistics of the campaign will not be tolerated," Buzdar warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab govt launches anti-polio campaign

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Govt, IPPs agree to sign master agreements

Bomb kills three in Kabul

PM reiterates his resolve against ‘mafia’

Pope urges US to protect democracy

Indonesia says located black box recorders from crashed plane

ICC probes racist abuse after fans ejected from Sydney Test

UK helps raise $1bn in global vaccine donations

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.