ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI govt focusing on uplift of backward areas: Fawad

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the PTI government is focusing on the uplift of the backward areas of the country especially South Punjab by allocating ring-fenced separate funds.

In a meeting with renowned businessman, CEO of Excel Cables Salman Zafar Chaudhry who called on him, the minister said that in line with the Prime Minister vision, the ministry is also focused on the promotion of education of the science and technology in the lesser developed areas of Pakistan. Further, the establishment of the technology-based industry in these areas are crucial for the economic revival and employment creation, he added.

The Minister assured Salman Zafar that he would visit Haroon Abad, Bahawalnagar and make efforts for the development of the said area. He admitted that South Punjab was neglected by the successive governments while it was the top priority of the PTI led Punjab government. The Punjab government has allocated designated funds for the development and uplift of South Punjab and these allocated funds could not be utilized other than South Punjab, he added. He said that schools in the area would be upgraded with science and technology education while all missing facilities would be ensured there.

Earlier, Salman Zafar Chaudhry briefed the minister about the backwardness of the area and economic woes of the people due to the apathy of the past governments. He pointed out that past governments made no investment for the promotion of industrial activities or science and technology-based education in Southern Punjab, leading to unemployment and poverty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI govt focusing on uplift of backward areas: Fawad

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Govt, IPPs agree to sign master agreements

Bomb kills three in Kabul

PM reiterates his resolve against ‘mafia’

Pope urges US to protect democracy

Indonesia says located black box recorders from crashed plane

ICC probes racist abuse after fans ejected from Sydney Test

UK helps raise $1bn in global vaccine donations

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.