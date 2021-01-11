Power breakdown: Marriyum terms PC of ministers 'bulletin of lies'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the press conference of federal ministers on power breakdown a "bulletin of lies."

In a statement on Sunday, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had become so habitual of blaming everything on PML-N and the opposition that although they still had no idea what caused the breakdown yet they were shamelessly blaming it on the PMLN government of the past.

The PM-N spokesperson said up to 25,000 megawatts of electricity was supplied in the summer season during PML-N government but "when the PTI's incompetence caused a breakdown of this system all of a sudden this government starts blaming it on Nawaz Sharif's mistake. The system was working great when it was handling maximum load in summers and during wintertime when the load is less than half, it crashed due to Nawaz Sharif. This is a joke by this government," she said.

