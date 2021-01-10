ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SC to hear Ahad Cheema's bail plea on Wednesday

  • A three member bench will hear the bail plea of Ahad Khan Cheema in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond means cases.
APP 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: A three member special bench of Supreme Court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will hear the bail plea of former Director General of (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond means cases on Wednesday.

According to the National Accountability Bureau, the petitioner being DG LDA had misused authority with criminal intent when he prepared, processed, recommended, presented and got approved fraudulent and illegal request for proposal and bidding documents to grant undue and illegal benefit by awarding contract of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project, Lahore of approximately Rs14 billion to M/s Lahore Casa Developers.

Supreme Court

