ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shahzeb murder case: SC to hear pleas of Shahrukh Jatoi, others on Monday

  • The registrar office of the apex court has issued notices to parties in the murder case.
APP 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed Monday (January 11) for hearing pleas of Shahrukh Jatoi and others against the conviction in the Shahzeb murder case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will hear the case on January 11. The registrar office of the apex court has issued notices to parties in the murder case.

Twenty-year-old Shahzeb Khan, son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was gunned down on the night of December 24, 2012, in Karachi’s Defence Housing Society.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage across the country, prompting the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry to take suo motu notice of the murder.

Jatoi, and his friend Siraj Talpur were sentenced to death while his younger brother Sajjad Talpur and their cook Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life in prison by an anti-terrorism court.

Supreme Court Shahzeb murder case Shahrukh Jatoi

Shahzeb murder case: SC to hear pleas of Shahrukh Jatoi, others on Monday

Legal process in ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side: FO

COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day

Belgium coronavirus deaths top 20,000: official

Bomb kills three in Afghan capital

Massive breakdown: Power supply across country will be restored in next few hours: Ayub

At UN: India fails to muster support to assume chairmanship of key subsidiary bodies

Brexit deal's 'rules of origin' spark trade confusion

Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet

A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle

New Zealand central bank hit by cyber attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters