ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province

  • Over the course of the pandemic, mainland China has reported a total of 87,433 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.
Reuters 10 Jan 2021

BEIJING: The daily number of new coronavirus cases has doubled in China, prompting tougher movement restrictions and, in the capital, passengers must scan a health code before boarding a cab or ride-hailing car, officials said on Sunday.

Mainland China reported 69 cases on Jan. 9, compared with 33 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The new rule on cab journeys follows the discovery on Saturday that a ride-hailing driver in Beijing was an asymptomatic carrier of the new coronavirus, city health official Pang Xinghuo told media.

Since Jan. 1, 96 drivers on a ride-hailing app Didi have been fined a total of 1 million yuan ($154,440) for improperly implementing coronavirus prevention measures, such as wearing a mask, Rong Jun, a Beijing city transport official, said.

Over the course of the pandemic, mainland China has reported a total of 87,433 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

In its daily bulletin, the National Health Commission said 21 of the new cases were imported.

Most of the locally-transmitted cases, 46 out of 48, were in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing that entered a "wartime mode" this week as it seeks to contain rising infections.

China reported 27 asymptomatic cases on Jan. 9, down from 38 a day earlier. China does not classify these patients, who have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease, but are not showing any COVID-19 symptoms, as confirmed cases.

Hebei has finished testing all 13 million people in the major cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, a provincial officer said in a briefing on Sunday.

Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital, is in lockdown and people and vehicles are barred from leaving the city. Public transport has also been halted.

Separately, 5.79 million people in school hostels and prisons received coronavirus testing and none was found to be positive, the provincial official added.

Coronavirus China COVID 19

New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province

Legal process in ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side: FO

COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day

Belgium coronavirus deaths top 20,000: official

Bomb kills three in Afghan capital

Massive breakdown: Power supply across country will be restored in next few hours: Ayub

At UN: India fails to muster support to assume chairmanship of key subsidiary bodies

Brexit deal's 'rules of origin' spark trade confusion

Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet

A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle

New Zealand central bank hit by cyber attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters