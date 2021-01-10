Four injured in Turbat explosion

(Karachi) At least four people suffered injuries in an explosion near a security vehicle in Balochistan’s Turbat, local media reported on Sunday.

Security officials said the explosion occurred near a vehicle parked near Cinema Chowk. All four people injured in the explosion were taken to District Hospital Turbat for treatment.

The police and Frontier Constabulary have sealed the area while a security vehicle was mildly damaged in the explosion.

The intensity of the blast cannot be ascertained yet but investigations are under way. Rescue officials said that the blast was heard miles away, causing panic and fear among the citizens.

Moreover, the window panes of the nearby buildings were also shattered due to the impact of the blast.

Last year, a bomb blast exploded in a market in Turbat killing one person and leaving at least eight others injured.

Police said that an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked outside an auto workshop in the busy market area.