ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, other Western nations express 'concern' at Hong Kong arrests

  • "It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views," it continued.
AFP 10 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: The US, Britain, Australia and Canada released a statement Saturday underscoring "serious concern" over the mass arrest of Hong Kong democracy figures under a new security law, part of a mounting crackdown by Beijing.

More than 1,000 police officers detained 53 prominent figures -- including a US citizen -- in dawn raids Wednesday on charges of "subversion," a new national security crime that carries up to life in prison.

The sweep was the latest salvo in Beijing's battle to stamp out dissent in the semi-autonomous city after millions hit the streets in 2019 with huge and sometimes violent democracy protests.

Most of those arrested have since been released.

Western nations have accused Beijing of using its crackdown to shred the freedoms that were promised under the "One Country, Two Systems" setup when the former British colony was returned to China.

Washington has previously sanctioned multiple Chinese and Hong Kong officials, including city leader Carrie Lam. This week US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the outgoing Trump administration would consider new sanctions in light of the arrests.

But the new statement from Pompeo and the foreign ministers of the UK, Canada and Australia on Saturday did not mention sanctions.

Instead it stated that they wished to "underscore our serious concern at the mass arrests ... in Hong Kong for subversion under the National Security Law," calling it "a clear breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration."

"It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views," it continued.

The foreign ministers called on Hong Kong and Beijing to respect rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, and for delayed local elections to be held "in a fair way that includes candidates representing a range of political opinions."

Hong Kong's 70-seat Legislative Council is only half directly elected, a system that all but guarantees pro-government control.

australia USA Canada Beijing Britain US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo National Security Law Legislative Council

US, other Western nations express 'concern' at Hong Kong arrests

Brexit deal's 'rules of origin' spark trade confusion

Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet

A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle

New Zealand central bank hit by cyber attack

Covid-19: Twelve key milestones

Massive breakdown: Power supply across country will be restored in next few hours: Ayub

US asks Pakistan to 'further hold Lakhvi accountable' for his crimes

Indonesia's deadliest air crashes

Amazon pushes Parler offline after Capitol attack

Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters