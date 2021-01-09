ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Mourners agree to conduct burials

Monitoring Desk 09 Jan 2021

KARACHI: After successful negotiations between the Balochistan government and the Quetta sit-in organisers, the participants have agreed to bury their loved ones massacred by terrorists last week in Mach, Balochistan.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal headed the negotiating team which included Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and other provincial ministers.

According to spokesperson for Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani, all demands of the protesters have been accepted by the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was likely to leave for Quetta last night, according to sources as preparations for his departure had been completed at Nur Khan Airbase.

